Forget the Everglades and the urban legends, there’s a new mysterious beast coming to SoFlo. Yeah and he’s trading the swamp for the spotlight. We go to another South Florida legend for the story, Alex Miranda.

He’s seven feet of fur and funk known as Saxsquatch. Now, saxquatch is stomping into Fort Lauderdale and unlike his cousin bigfoot, he doesn’t care if you take a picture of him, he’ll even take a selfie with you.

Move over, skunk ape! There’s a new bigfoot in the 954, but he’s more “saxy” than scary.

Meet Saxsquatch, a musical monster who’s gone from forest dweller to music megastar.

Saxsquatch: “Well my first name sax, last name squatch. Im so excited theres nothing like sax on the beach, you know what i mean?”

This furry phenom has over three million followers on social media and has jammed with some big names.

Saxsquatch: “ive worked with john oats from hall n oats. We did an official remake of maneater.”

He even saddled up with billy ray cyrus!

Sax first emerged from the woods in north carolina – where he picked up his favorite wind instrument.

Saxsquatch: “i fell in love with the saxophone and people just started calling me saxsquatch. And slowly but surely, over time ive been able to make it something i love and that resonates with everyone else.”

Of course we had questions for saxsquatch, serious questions. Like is this picture really you?

Saxsquatch: “the patterson grem, it’s not me, Its not me. Thats a controversial photo “

Are you sure?

Saxsquatch: “thats a hot topic. i prefer not to talk about that one.”

Turns out sax also has a SoFlo connection.

Saxsquatch: “i got some friends down there, the skunk ape if you’re familiar, we’re actually good pals.”

When he’s performing, sax goes full beast mode at what he calls his “Bigfoot Rave.”

Saxsquatch: I dont know, if you’ve never experienced lasers before, i had to go through the government to get my license, they’re real class 4A lasers that shoot over peoples heads, they look amazing.”

So the government knows about you?

Saxsquatch: “me and the gov go way back. Getting in touch with them was easy and difficult at the same time but we’ve worked some deals out where i’m able to perform and they kind of leave me alone.”

Mr squatch has big dreams – almost as big as his size 30 feet.

Saxsquatch: “my dream is to play the Superbowl one day.”

sounds like a hairy situation – in the best way possible!

Catch saxsquatch at kemistry in fort lauderdale this friday, january 23rd. Don’t forget your camera!

FOR MORE INFO:

Saxsquatch

Friday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m.

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312

Tickets

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.