Miami is getting a little more untamed. “Dynamite by Nocturna” transforms the Museum of Sex into a high energy world of late night cabaret. We’re taking you inside this Wild West-inspired night, where the crowd becomes part of the action.

Miami is trading the beach for a night straight out of the Wild West.

“Dynamite by Nocturna” packs world-class variety acts and seductive stage work into the Museum of Sex.

Beatrice Patuzzo: “There’s a lot of things happening at the Museum of Sex. Currently we have our Dynamite show. It’s a very interactive, explosive, cabaret show.”

The evening starts with plenty to explore.

Check out the galleries and play the interactive games at Super Funland before the main event kicks off.

Beatrice Patuzzo: “There’s a lot happening in the water, we have a beautiful 40-feet water tank. A lot of stuff happening in the air.”

Then, the spotlight shifts to stunning aerial artistry and jaw-dropping acrobatics. And this crowd won’t just sit back and watch.

Beatrice Patuzzo: “We are always known for our crowd interaction. It’s a very close-to-the-people show because we are going to be on the floor with them, in the crowd. The host is going to play games.”

The setting makes the night even more unexpected.

Art, cocktails and live entertainment come together under one roof.

Beatrice Patuzzo: “I think this show is electric, it’s dynamic, it’s fun. Exactly like the museum.”

The next “Dynamite by Nocturna” show rides into the Museum of Sex on Friday.

Beatrice Patuzzo: “It’s inspired by the wild side of the Wild West. We’re trying to keep it very fun, not ordinary. A little unexpected so every time people come here for one of our shows, it’s always a surprise.”

Admission starts at $65.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Museum of Sex

2200 NW 24th Ave

Miami, 33142

To buy tickets, click here.

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