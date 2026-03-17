The Magic City is getting some Parisian flair this week. “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” is can-can-canning its way to the Arsht Center!

It’s music to our ears!

The award-winning show about the love story between Christian and Satine has made its way to the 305.

The musical is based on the beloved 2001 movie, but with even more music you know and love.

Deco got the 411 on the show from Miami’s own Danny Burgos, who’s playing the sexy Santiago!

Danny Burgos: “I’m the Argentinian swashbuckler. I’m the best tango dancer in Paris. Very Latino forward, and so, I’m not Argentinian. I’m Cuban-Puerto Rican, and I was born and raised in Hialeah, Florida, but I bring a lot of that Latin flair into the character.”

Danny Burgos: “It is the perfect intro musical. You are gonna get music that you know and love, and then all you have to do is focus on the story, which is the fun part.”

Who doesn’t love a good love story, right?! Moulin Rouge: The Musical has over 70 songs in it, including hits by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and of course, “Roxanne” by The Police.

The show will be at the Arsht through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Website

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