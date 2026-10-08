Miranda Lambert is trading heartbreak for a little boogie woogie, and she’s got the “Crisco” to prove it. The country superstar is getting down with “Crisco,” her brand-new country-meets-disco album, and this time around, she’s not chasing expectations; she’s just chasing a good time.

Move over, heartbreak hotel. Miranda Lambert is checking into the disco.

The country superstar is shaking up her sound with “Crisco,” a mash-up of country and disco.

Miranda Lambert: “I’ve spent a lot of my career with, like, fiery songs and heartbreak songs, and this record just has a lot of joy on it, and I think that’s just where I am right now in life too.”

Miranda is turning back the clock on this one. Think country twang meets disco ball.

Miranda Lambert: “We went fully for the throwback, the nostalgia of it all, for really pushing that 70s sound. There’s some 50s and 60s in there too.”

And there’s also a little Dolly in the mix.

Miranda Lambert: “It’s really exploring that thing that I loved so much about islands in the stream that we all love so much, whatever that feeling is.”

After years of singing about love, loss and everything in between, she says it was time to change things up.

Miranda Lambert: “I just felt like, I, maybe — at this point earned the creative freedom to try something fun and try something different. I feel like, as an artist, you have to keep reinventing yourself to keep yourself interested and I think to keep your fans interested.”

And here’s her message to anyone who’s just discovering country.

Miranda Lambert: “I hope they come and sit a while and stay with us because country fans are like forever fans. So welcome y’all if you’re new here.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.