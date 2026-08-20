Summer isn’t over yet. But that’s not stopping us from gearing up for Halloween! Spooky season is right around the corner. And there’s one SoFlo spot which is kicking off the happy haunting a little early!

Witch please! You don’t have to wait until fall to start celebrating spooky season.

If you’ve got it, haunt it! Rosalia’s Kitchen is cooking up something spooktacular in Miramar.

Denise Lasarte: “We decided to bring the Halloween season a little earlier to everyone in our community. And our staff just loves Halloween, so we decided to open the season one month earlier this year.”

It’s called Aug-tober. Get it?

And the idea is the whole restaurant has been taken over by a witch.

Denise Lasarte: “The vibe is the witch’s lair. A little bit of enticement with her spells all around the restaurant.”

Let the gourd times roll! Because this place is totally decked out in fun decor, from wall to ceiling!

Denise Lasarte: “We have all the witch’s leftover body parts that she’s left around. We have cauldrons. We have flames. We have witch’s family pictures. And we have very enticing mirrors that come alive.”

Now that’s what I call a bewitching experience!

Denise Lasarte: “When they walk in, you’re immersed in the witch’s season and the witch’s lair. And we want you to feel it all around, everywhere from the food, the drinks, and to the environment.”

Speaking of food and drinks. Rosalia’s Kitchen is cooking up a special seasonal menu!

Denise Lasarte: “You’ll be able to try all our fall dishes, all our fall vegetables, and our exotic season of the witch cocktails.”

That means dishes like the “Haunted Pasta.”

Denise Lasarte: “It’s made with our 100 year old marinara recipe from Rosalia herself. You’ll have to see why a fork is just floating over the plate all by itself over the pasta.”

Other fall favorites include the Bewitched garden flatbread with butternut squash, carrots, and brussels sprouts. And the Witch’s Black Cauldron pasta!

Denise Lasarte: “This is a delicious, black squid ink seafood pasta.”

And for brews…

Denise Lasarte: “We have a Devil’s Advocate spicy margarita, we have Ding Dong the Witch is Dead.”

There’s even a drink called “The Witch is Working Overtime” which lets you mix up some magic.

After all, this is the witch’s lair. Meaning you never know who you’ll find here.

Uh oh. Uhhh, we’re friends, right? Which means you’re got gonna hurt us, right?! Should we get out of here?!

Rosalia’s Halloween overlay will be on display through Nov. 1. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Which means there’s no way you’re getting in without making a rezzie.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rosalia’s Kitchen

12130 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

Website



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