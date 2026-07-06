Summer is hot. But Hulu’s new reality show “Million Dollar Nannies” is even hotter. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here, but I’m not really sure he’s all there.

There’s no shortage of pop culture references to Ibiza in film and music! But now, Hulu has entered the chat!

Save the drama for your mama, or in this case, your nanny!

The new reality series “Million Dollar Nannies” is taking the internet and SoFlo by storm.

Camila Guiribitey: “I was actually taking a walk here in my neighborhood with one of my neighbors, and she was like, ‘Your family is perfect for a reality show, and I know the perfect person for you,’ and that’s how we landed on Million Dollar Nannies.”

The Guiribitey family tells Deco reality TV has their name written all over it.

Tatiana Guiribitey: “We started from scratch and came here with just $20. We built an empire.”

And they’re ready for their close-up!

Tatiana Guiribitey: “We’ve always wanted to do reality TV. Actually, we wanted our own show, our own reality.”

Camila Guiribitey: “This is step one, yes. And I think it’s a very good step one.”

The show follows several wealthy families and the nannies they hire to look after their kids while on vacation in Ibiza.

Camila Guiribitey: “You get to see a little bit of everything we ask for in a nanny and someone who helps us with our kids. And you also get to see the nanny’s life and how they see our life.”

Being considered for the job is hard…

Tatiana Guiribitey: “Two nannies. We needed two nannies.”

Camila Guiribitey: “Maybe two each.”

Tatiana Guiribitey: “Yes, my granddaughters are wild.”

Finding the right fit is even harder.

Camila Guiribitey: “We had a great experience with Leah, Jack, and Sydney. As nannies, I think they’re great, and they did an amazing job.”

The focus may be on the nannies. But Camila says it also allowed the families to get real and candid.

Camila Guiribitey: “We had a very intimate on the day of my anniversary where we talked about my journey to have my girls and infertility and how we struggled with that for years. We cry. We laugh. We hugged, and it was a very, very nice moment.”

Tatiana Guiribitey: “Very nice moment, so we love that.”

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