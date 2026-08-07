Churchill’s Pub is a Miami landmark. It’s survived decades of mosh pits, punk rock and spilled beer. But after a massive renovation, the iconic venue is getting into wellness. See how downward dogs, vintage threads and rock ‘n’ roll are bringing a brand new vibe to the 305.

From rock ‘n’ roll to retail therapy. Miami’s Churchill’s Pub is hosting a Sunday party that’s part mimosas, part mosh pit.

Welcome to Vice City Festival.

Patty Hernandez: “It’s wellness meets a festival, meets a dark circus. I wanted to bring something to Churchill’s that had never been done.”

Creator Patty Hernandez is blending Miami’s underground edge with some serious self-care.

The day starts with a pole floorwork class then yoga on the back patio.

Then, it’s brunch – Churchill’s style.

Patty Hernandez: “Bleu Island Kitchen is actually the, let’s say, like the house kitchen. It’s actually a husband and wife duo like fall off the bone ribs to a brunch menu, we have waffles and we have eggs.”

After you refuel, you can shop ’till you drop, but leave your fast fashion at the door.

Patty Hernandez: “Not gonna be anything made in China, it’s not going to be anything mass produced. Everything is small batch made, from jewelry to vintage clothing.”

Natalia: “I focus on vintage from ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, really cool pieces, one-of-a-kind.”

Alex: “So it’s like you get a little taste of everything, like, you can engage with it, you can watch, you can buy, you can drink.”

When the sun goes down, this wellness retreat gets a little wild.

Enter the dark circus: we’re talking live burlesque by Sofia Luna, and an acrobatic show from Joshira.

Add in some live local bands and you’ve got a Sunday funday that might require earplugs.

Hey, sometimes even rockers need to take a breather.

Patty Hernandez: “I wanted to send the message home that just because people like live music or in the scene, they can take care of their body and they probably should.”

Some of the bands playing this Sunday include Blood Orchid and His Panic.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Vice City Festival at Churchill’s Pub

5501 Northeast 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33137

To buy tickets, click here.



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