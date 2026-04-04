If you’ve been wondering where the A-list goes to hide out and sing bad karaoke till the wee hours, we found it. Casa D is delivering mic drop moments in Miami.

This place gets the party started!

Casa D is all about fine dining mixed with a high end karaoke lounge. The hotspot is attracting stars like Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony.

Guests can choose from pop to Latin hits and everything in between. It’s all about bringing good vibes and good music into the heart of Miami.

So, whether you’re there for the truffle fries or the chance to rub elbows with Latin music royalty, Casa D is definitely the place to see and be seen. Just make sure your vocal cords are warmed up!

FOR MORE INFO:

Casa D Miami

31 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127

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