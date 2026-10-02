Say goodbye to spending your Friday night doom-scrolling on social media and hello to shopping, eating, and live music- all while supporting local businesses! A new night market is taking over the Miami Worldcenter, and Deco headed over to get first look! Check it out.

Supporting small businesses in the 305 just got a bit easier and a lot more fun!

The Miami Worldcenter has launched its new initiative called “The Night Market.”

Olivia Felix: “The Night Market is a new program that we have here every Friday, 5-9 pm, where we are going to exhibit local vendors!”

More than 40 local vendors set up shop on World Center’s promenade every Friday, hoping you’ll buy their goods.

Olivia Felix: “We want to give them a platform and space here, in such an important part of the city, so that they can showcase and they can be seen by people who knew they existed.”

And there is a lot to discover. From food to clothes, even jewelry. Vendors couldn’t be more grateful for The Night Market.

Micaela Kogutek, vendor: “I mean, I love pop-ups. I feel like it helps me market my business, let people actually see the clothes, see the bags. They can see it in person and touch them, and that just helps a lot.”

Jose Martinez, vendor: “It’s the second time I’m here. I’m doing mobile everywhere, but I love this place. I can come back anytime.”

For some shoppers, the convenience of the location is what makes the night market a hit.

Guest: “I work out at Club Studio, and well it’s here! So I just came here and got a protein smoothie.”

And what’s shopping without a little music?

Olivia Felix: “Every Friday we are going to have different bands or DJs. For example, today we have a duo participating with us.”

The goal of this place isn’t just to stop by and head home; instead, the Miami World Center wants you to stay a while.

Olivia Felix: “We want to expose and give opportunities to local vendors, but also show that it’s much more in downtown Miami. We offer shopping, dining, entertainment and events.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Worldcenter’s Night Market

Every Friday evening from 5 to 9 PM

The Paseo at Miami Worldcenter, next to the Historic Pan Am Globe

850 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33132

Website

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