One of South Florida’s biggest dining celebrations is right around the corner. That’s right, Miami Spice Months are making an epic return, and this time, they’re including the city’s hottest spots — especially a stubborn one. Let’s spice it up.

SoFlo’s hungry! Miami Spice is back just in time for your appetite to say, treat yourself!

With over 300 restaurants participating, it’s a two-month foodie dream come true — without your wallet tapping out!

Izabella Felpeto, GMCVB rep: “It’s a very special year for Miami Spice Months, it is our 25th anniversary and features pre-fix menus at $40 for lunch and breakfast and $50-$65 for dinner, all at 30% savings.”

From August 1st through September 30th, people can choose to visit their bucket list spots.

Izabella Felpeto: “Locals and visitors should definitely try Miami Spice Months because it helps you explore the culinary scene in Miami. Anywhere from mom and pop to Michelin-starred restaurants are participating this year.”

Like a stubborn kitchen with Top Chef Jeremy Ford at the helm.

“Stubborn Seed”, one of Miami Beach’s fine dining restaurants, has stepped up to receive its flowers year after year.

Alejandro Rodriguez, chef at Stubborn Seed: “We’ve been retaining the Michelin star since 2021.”

Their special menu for Spice will feature three courses, and it includes their specialty dishes.

Alejandro Rodriguez: “One of the signature dishes from Jeremy that we’re gonna be featuring on our Miami Spice menu is the truffle organic chicken.”

Alejandro Rodriguez: “So that’s going to be crispy chicken that’s going to have a truffle butter underneath with a nice garlic pomme purée in the bottom, natural au jus, and some Brussels sprouts.”

Guest: “The chicken, the chicken. The truffle chicken was- I’m inspired; I want to try to make it at home. laughs”

Alejandro Rodriguez: “The other main dish that we will be featuring is gonna be the open fire branzino. It’s gonna come with a butter piccata, a little mélange of tomato and fennel. And just really light, very tasty.”

Their choice of appetizers and desserts is included in this affair because your taste buds deserve to live large.

Alejandro Rodriguez: “I think because of the Michelin part, some people can find it a little bit more intimidating. I think Miami Spice is a great way for people to come in and be able to try what the restaurant is without feeling too intimidated.”

Learn more about Miami Spice by clicking here.

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