All Hallows’ Eve is a perfect time to let your freak flag fly, and you won’t have to look far for a spooky soiree. That’s because we found a viral Halloween park at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center that is scary good. Deco’s Alex Miranda has more from Sounds of Screams.

Terror is waiting for you at every turn inside Sounds of Screams, Miami’s brand new Halloween amusement park, and it’s been a long time coming.

Osmel Nieves: “We have been doing haunted houses since we were 12 years old. This has always been a dream.”

…That dream has taken over the Miami-Dade Fair and Expo Center and turned it into a hair-raising, happy place for the entire family.

Osmel Nieves: “Everyone’s extremely friendly. It’s almost like a Disney or Universal experience down here in Miami, which has never been, never seen before.”

The folks behind SOS plan the place perfectly.

Osmel Nieves: “So our layout is what helps us create this experience. We have the Midway separated from the horror experience. So if you want to go have fun, you come in, and you go to the Midway, to the carnival area.”

There’s plenty of food waiting for you over at the Midway. And don’t miss the stage where live shows go down.

And if you’re over 21, Here’s a very important piece of information.

Osmel Nieves: “We do have bars throughout, so if you want a drink, you can stop anywhere to get a drink.”

Food and drinks are fine, but you’re here to get scared silly.

You will lose your mind, and it won’t happen by accident.

Osmel Nieves: “The attention to detail, it’s insane. The staff, our staff members, you know, they get trained for three months before we send them onto the floor.”

Things can get spooky with the sounds of screams. After all, there are five haunted houses. In the end, you’ll have a great time.

Osmel Nieves: “It is scary, but no one touches you, so you have nobody touching you. You’re safe. We have about 400 cameras throughout the whole haunted house. We see everything. Once they figure out, after the first house, how safe they are, that fear and that scream turn into laughter.”

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