It’s that time of year again. You know, when pumpkins start popping up everywhere. Around Miami — this fall favorite is getting some unexpected flavor pairings. Deco stops by three of Miami’s hot spots to see how they’re putting their own spin on pumpkin this season.

Pumpkin spice is back, but restaurants in Miami aren’t serving it like you’re used to.

At Doma in Wynwood, the fall favorite is getting an Italian makeover.

Luca Lomonaco: “At Doma, we try to always use ingredients of the seasonality and pumpkin represents one of the best flavors of fall.”

Doma is serving up the orange vegetable in a unique way.

Luca Lomonaco: “At the moment, we are doing grilled octopus. It’s with a pumpkin puree, and it’s complemented with a provolone cheese fondue and some crispy quinoa.”

Mm, sounds like something I need to try! But the pumpkin doesn’t stop with the food.

Luca Lomonaco: “It’s a representation of the white Russian. It’s called the Golden Russian!”

The cocktail combines a homemade pumpkin syrup with vodka, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream.

Luca Lomonaco: “We integrated the pumpkin because we think pumpkin pairs well also with dairy products.”

Now from Italy, to South Florida’s Cuban classics.

Latin Cafe 2000 is bringing back its “Calabaza Calabaza” lineup.

Kali Castellanos: “The name calabaza calabaza basically comes from a saying that we have in Cuba that goes, ‘Calabaza, calabaza. Cada uno para su casa, ‘ so what that means is you don’t have to go home, but you have to get the heck out of here.”

But this year, no one is going home early.

Kali Castellanos: “Some of the items that we have on our calabaza calabaza line are a hot and cold pumpkin spice latte, the calabaza calabaza batido, which is a pumpkin spice shake.”

The star of the show is the aaroz con leche calabaza calabaza.

Kali Castellanos: “It’s rice pudding, but then we use a little bit of that homemade pumpkin puree with a little bit of nutmeg, cinnamon, and pumpkin spices.”

If you want more pumpkin, then Palace Bar and Restaurant on South Beach is waiting for you.

AJ Prasaguet: “Pumpkin is a flavor that you can run many different ways with it and it can make any food, any cocktail, the belle of the ball”

The iconic Miami Beach hot spot is launching its fall harvest menu, and boy do they have some goodies.

AJ Prasaguet: “We have our pumpkin margarita, but the one that’s going to be the star of the menu is the espresso martini. It has all the goodies that you want. Pumpkin puree, espresso, Kahlúa vodka, and the big secret is condensed milk.”

And for the foodies.

AJ Prasaguet: “We have an amazing arepa that is going to be burrata and pumpkin puree infused, along with a hot chili sauce. Then we have an amazing house-made pumpkin gnocchi with ricotta, pumpkin, a blend of spices, and pancetta in it as well.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Doma Wynwood

35 NE 26th St, Wynwood, FL 33137

Website

Latin Cafe 2000

Various Locations

Menu Website

Palace Bar and Restaurant

1052 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

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