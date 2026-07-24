Marcello Hernández is taking over Hollywood! We first met the Miami comedian on Instagram, at Only-in-Dade, then Saturday Night Live, and now he’s a movie star sharing the screen with Kevin Hart in a rated-R bachelor party story set right here in the 305. I met the cast at LIV Nightclub for a convo that was PG-13.

Kevin Hart is an old fart in the new Netflix comedy 72 Hours.

He plays an advertising executive who crashes a Gen Z bachelor party in the 305, where Miami’s own Marcello Hernández proves he can go toe-to-toe with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Alex Miranda: “This city’s so proud of you, and I know that you know that.”

Marcello Hernández: “I love my city.”

Alex Miranda: “And I feel like we’ve been on this ride almost with you into superstardom from Only-in-Dade and on. People have watched every single step.

Marcello Hernández: “It’s a blessing. And I think that the reason that they are with me is because they know how influential Miami is on a person and how important of a city it is. And so they know that I would not be here without them and that the reason they’re proud of me is because of how much I love them.”

Then Kevin weighed in.

Kevin Hart: “The first thing is finding out that, you know, he’s everything to you guys. I would be doing you guys a disservice if I didn’t tell you. You gotta find somebody else. He’s not. He’s gonna let you guys down. No, I’m joking. I’m joking. It’s a matter of time before we see Marcello as number one on the call sheet.”

As for getting older…

Kevin Hart: “To be unaware is a bad thing. Like to be the person that’s getting older and not realize that there is a younger happening. It’s okay. And take a step back and let that wave hit and embrace it. You come off much better.”

So who would be the troublemaker?

Marcello Hernández: “Kam and I would get in a lot of trouble. And then Mason would beat somebody up and go to jail for us.

Mason Gooding: “You’d think it’d be going their way and then I’d be in prison.

Alex Miranda: “We could tell that you can beat some people up.”

Mason Gooding: “Yeah. I mean, I was a 300-pound kid, so a lot of rotisserie chicken, and boxing.

Marcello Hernández: “He doesn’t eat snacks. He doesn’t eat candy. He doesn’t eat anything that’s fun. Everything that he eats is boring, and that’s why he looks like that.”

Kam Patterson: “He don’t start eating till like two o’clock.”

For Kevin and director Tim Story, art imitates life.

Alex Miranda: “Tell me about the craziest night that you all have had in Miami.”

Kevin Hart: “Tim got so drunk that I found him in a bathroom stall. He passed out asleep. And his glasses. His glasses were in the toilet while we were sleeping. They were in the toilet.”

And finally, the internet also has one burning question.

Alex Miranda: “People are literally feral Marcello over this sugar bump on Hot Ones. How do you feel about that? What’s your response?”

Marcello Hernández: “I don’t know about the feral nature.”

Alex Miranda: “People are really reading into it.”

Marcello Hernández: “I needed some sugar in that moment, so I needed it. And I think you could tell.”

Alex Miranda: “I think we could.”

Mason Gooding: “That had to be the best episode of Hot Ones.”

Stream “72 Hours” on Netflix on Friday.

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