Danny Ramirez is getting some hometown love.

The Miami native and Marvel star was the guest speaker at the University of Miami’s graduation over the weekend where he also received an honorary doctorate degree!

The Captain America actor later took to Instagram to thank the school, as well as his mom, calling the moment a full circle experience for a kid from Miami.

Go Canes!

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