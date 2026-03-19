It’s the ultimate South Florida nightmare! You’re trapped in your car, the next rest stop is miles away and, let’s just say, things are getting critical. Usually, that means a very awkward roadside moment or a desperate prayer to the traffic gods, but a local inventor says you can skip the panic and keep your cool – and your dignity. He’s turning a “cringe” situation into a high-end accessory.

You know the drill. Stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on the Palmetto and nature eventually calls. If you can’t find a bathroom, one local entrepreneur says: “Don’t sweat it. Just sport it.”

Henry Snow: “This is the PeeSport.”

Miami’s Henry Snow invented the PeeSport. It’s a high-tech bottle that’s making a splash all the way to Shark Tank!

Henry Snow: “It’s a life-changing experience because, you know, it’s like the American dream. You come on and you pitch your product and millions of people see it.”

The device holds about three, well, “sessions,” and it’s great for everyone.

Henry Snow: “Pilots, truckers, drivers, moms, dads, kids, festivalgoers. You’re stuck in traffic, next to your bedside, on your nightstand, you don’t want to walk to the bathroom and turn on the lights, you know?”

This isn’t grandpa’s plastic hospital jug, this is the “apple” of pee bottles, with a stylish design and a special locking system.

Henry Snow: “You close up the top latch and you can throw it in the car. It doesn’t matter. It’ll never spill.”

Best of all, it’s designed for men and women!

Henry Snow: “It has a soft top for women, so you can hold it up while you’re peeing. And you don’t spill and it’s like an oval shape, kind of like a funnel, you know?”

Henry thinks the PeeSport might be the “breaking news” solution for busy Deco anchors.

Henry Snow: “I’ve met many performers on stage, you know, concerts, singers, especially the staff, there’s no restroom for hours and hours on end and in news studios too, I assume, you know, if you’re back to back to back. So keep it next to you and just walk over to a private space and use it quickly.”

So if you find yourself in a pee-mergency, “urine” for a treat with this product!

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