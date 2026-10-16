Miami City Ballet is putting a fresh spin on the classics. Its season opener brings live music, high fashion and dance together.

The “American Rhythms” program features the world premiere of “Push the Button of the Civilized.”

The new ballet pairs Patricia Delgado’s choreography with original music by Emily Estefan.

Patricia Delgado: “My favorite thing about this ballet is that it has this backbone, this light, this illuminating presence that’s sort of this all-knowing being that will be penetrating her sound, not just to the dancers, but into the audience.”

Emily Estefan: “When people come see the show, they’re not just coming to hear music. They’re coming to see a story!”

The show opens Friday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts before heading to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Oct. 24.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami City Ballet: American Rhythms



Adrienne Arsht Center

October 16 – 18, 2026

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Website

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 24-26

201 Southwest 5th Avenue , Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Website

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