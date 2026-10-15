Trick or treating in a museum can be full of surprises because mixing up spooky science with costumes equals a bash to remember. Experimenting with ghosts and goblins is our very own little goblin, Alex Miranda.

The Miami Children’s Museum is decked out for Halloween. It’s for the kiddos, so they do say it’s not so scary. And that is true for the most part. Until Jason Voorhees chases you down a dark hallway with a knife. Enjoy!

Something spooky is happening at Miami Children’s Museum.

Alex Miranda: “Do you talk to the ghosts here at the museum throughout the year?”

Deborah Spiegelman: “Only at night.”

Alex Miranda: “What do they say?”

Deborah Spiegelman: “They say, come my little darlings!”

The not-so-scary Halloween bash featuring all kinds of creepy activities month-long.

Deborah Spiegelman: “It’s all included!”

First up, The Haunted House.

Deborah Spiegelman: “We say, what scare level do you want?”

It says… Not so scary.

Alex Miranda: “Not so scary is subjective.”

Deborah Spiegelman: “It is, well join me.”

Alex Miranda: “It should be very scary.”

Deborah Spiegelman: “It’s going to be a very wretched experience.”

Our nervous systems would like a second opinion.

Deborah Spiegelman: “For those of you who love a little carnival fun. We deliver not so scary…”

Alex Miranda: “I heard you love clowns.”

Deborah Spiegelman: “…And we deliver super scary.”

Once you survive that. It’s time for some chemistry.

Dr. Juicelbeet: “Our puking pumpkin experiment.”

Alex Miranda: “I’ve conducted that experiment a few times in my life.”

Dr. Juicelbeet: “Have you?”

Alex Miranda: “Yes.”

The mad science lab.

Alex Miranda: “Explosions can occur.”

Dr. Juicelbeet: “Oh, yes, We have to be prepared for anything.”

Puts the fun in hands-on science.

Alex Miranda: “What is the purpose of this experiment, doctor?”

Dr. Juicelbeet: “We like to introduce the kids to STEM activities.”

A place where being a little mad is a job qualification.

Alex Miranda: “What is about to happen, doctor?”

Dr. Juicelbeet: “Brace yourself! I’m going to pour in our mixture first.”

Alex Miranda: “Then we throw up.”

Dr. Juicelbeet: “Bubble. Toil and trouble. Eww.”

Alex Miranda: “What will you do with this pumpkin now that the experiment is over?”

Dr. Juicelbeet: “I believe I’m going to have to take him to the hospital.”

But the strangest thing here might be what’s taking the stage.

Deborah Spiegelman: “A fabulous presentation.”

Of the popular children’s picture book, Creepy Pair of Underwears.

Deborah Spiegelman: “They’re learning. They’re experiencing a production for their first time.”

But there are even more ways to get into the Halloween spirit. Decorate mini pumpkins, hunt for hidden ghosts around the museum, and costume contests.

Deborah Spiegelman: “Rest to kill, and there’s prizes all month.”

Then, on Halloween itself, trick-or-treating

Deborah Spiegelman: “Kids are going to go throughout the museum. They’re going to get bags when they come in.”

All in air conditioning.

Alex Miranda: “Now, is it the good candy?”

Deborah Spiegelman: “It’s really good candy. Peanut M&M’s?”

Alex Miranda: “My favorite.”

Deborah Spiegelman: “We’re not cheap. Trick-or-treating stops at 6 o’clock, so you can go to your neighborhood after.”

The Halloween fun comes with your regular admission at the Miami Children’s Museum.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Children’s Museum

Not-So-Scary Halloween In Miami: Every Weekend of October

October 10 – 11 | October 17 – 18 | October 24 – 25

980 MacArthur Causeway Miami, FL 33132

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