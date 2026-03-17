Writing songs can be a tricky business, especially when your own life is the main source of the material. Deco went to Criteria Studios in Miami and sat down with a local artist, who talked about that very personal process.

Daniel Arison is a member of the Triple S Club. He’s a sensitive singer-songwriter.

Daniel Arison: “I’m a very literal songwriter. I write from my own experiences, what I know, what I went through.”

The Miami-based musician’s writing has a few steps to it.

First — the song has to have a name.

Daniel Arison: “Most of the time I have a title in my mind and from that title I kind of go into my notes, I write whatever I’m feeling about this thing.”

Then comes “the hook,” that’s the part we all sing along to.

Daniel Arison: “I like to start with the chorus and kind of work the way back, and I start with a chorus, and if we know we’ve got a chorus, then we know we’ve got a song.”

Arison put those steps together to come up with his latest single, “wouldn’t change a thing”.

The song sums up the philosophy of Daniel.

Daniel Arison: “It’s really about just myself and what I went through as a kid, a teenager, all the hard things in life, and accepting and saying, ‘I wouldn’t change any of that, ’cause if I would, I wouldn’t be here today, you know, wouldn’t be myself.”

Daniel’s an independent artist. He’s not signed to a record label. Not having any corporate pressure means he can do what he wants.

Daniel Arison: “The fact that I’m not on a label, I feel like I really have the freedom to do what I want to do and put out just the songs that I like.”

His Miami roots run deep. He’s the nephew of Miami Heat owner, Mickey Arison. That doesn’t mean he gets any perks.

Daniel Arison: “I mean, honestly, I buy tickets like everybody else.”

Daniel’s definition of success sounds pretty good to us.

Daniel Arison: “I think becoming successful is kind of the by-product of people actually listening to you and loving what you’re doing, and I think that’s it.”

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