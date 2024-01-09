‘Mean Girls’ has gone musical, but that doesn’t mean the plastics are any nicer these days.

The 2024 teen drama-comedy has become iconic now as a musical but, after the Broadway musical version became a hit too, moviegoers may find this new version just as sweet, not sour.

The mean girls from Mean Girls are still mean or at least sometimes, says writer Tina Fey, about this update movie.

Tina Fey: “In 2004, we made the original movie, then sometime around 2017,18, we made the musical, the Broadway version of the musical of Mean Girls, and then the national tour has been out on the road and now we are working on the Mean Girls movie.

From Cady.

Angourie Rice: “Now in 2024, we have social media and that is one of the biggest differences between the two ways in which we tell the story.”

To Gretchen.

Bebe Wood: “She knows everything, she knows what’s going on. Not just with Regina but with the whole school.”

and Karen.

Avantika Vandanapu: “She has kinda gotten roped into the plastics because she’s beautiful, and because she, I guess, struggles to maintain a sense of individuality.”

All the characters are back, played by new talent like Reneé Rapp who takes on Queen B: Regina George.

Renee Rap: “Regina sees Cady as like a threat and also sees her as like not a threat and I think feeling those ways at the exact same time is very confusing.”

Well, except for Tina, who is returning as Ms. Norbury, and Tim Meadows as Mr. Duvall.

Tina Fey: “Teachers work for a long time, so it might make sense if Tim and I did it, so I called him up and said I’ll do it if you do.”

Big shoes to fill, Amy Poehler’s iconic Mrs. George.

Busy Phillips: “It’s a whole new imaging of it and all of these girls are wildly talented.”

But Busy Philipps get busy acing the role, which wasn’t that hard for her.

Busy Philipps: “I have said it ironically myself as a mom, I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

It’s the old world world brought back with a 2024 twist.

Watch Mean Girls the Musical in theaters this Thursday.

