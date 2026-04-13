Matt Bomer is incredibly good-looking. This next Apple TV+ movie we’re going to tell you about has nothing to do with that fact but I wanted to say it anyway. But you do get to enjoy his looks in it and that’s a real plus. In “Outcome,” he plays a ride-or-die friend to Keanu Reeves. And Deco’s ride-or-die reporter Alex Miranda has the rest of the plot.

There’s more to the plot, girls! Keanu plays a big time Hollywood star who is afraid that an unflattering video of him is about to be posted on the internet. So he relies on his old friends like Matt’s character, Xander, to get him through yet another hard time.

Matt Bomer and Cameron Diaz are hiding one big secret about Keanu Reeves and the new Apple TV, plus dark comedy “Outcome.”

Well, they’re characters who are childhood friends of the superstar and support him while he apologizes to those he’s hurt as an embarrassing video is about to surface online, but Matt says he already understands Xander.

Matt Bomer: “I was lucky enough to have friends who became very successful in the industry long before I did. So I actually got to experience a lot of what my character, Xander is experiencing in the film, was watching your friend, knowing them before they’re famous, seeing what happens when they become famous, watching the world around them change while they stay the same and how they deal with it all. So that was sort of my end to the character.”

Alex Miranda: “He is a really good friend, and he’s stuck by Keanu’s character even during the hard times. But in a fun way too. So he even creates this apology tour playlist.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s on your playlist these days?”

Matt Bomer: “I mean, I can go from rock to jazz to the new ray album, which is pretty cool.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, she’s so good.”

Matt Bomer: “You know, that’s the hard thing with Spotify and these apps now, it skips around so much that you don’t have as much allegiance to an album as you used to.”

Alex Miranda: “We all have allegiance to Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves.”

Matt Bomer: “And I pledge allegiance to Cameron Diaz and Keanu.”

Alex Miranda: “Love them, and they’re elusive, absolute legends, who are so beloved.”

Matt Bomer: “Say it. Icons.”

Alex Miranda: “Of course, you’re in that.”

Matt Bomer: “Icons only, Babe and then icon adjacent.”

Matt Bomer: “Two people who were so formative to my movie going experience. It’s a testament to how wonderful they are as human beings, that when you drop in to work with them, you are somehow able to forget about all that and just being in character with them. And they’re so open and generous of spirit. They are the definition of movie stars.”

Alex Miranda: “And then finally, is there any cringey secret you’ve never told anybody that you want to just drop right now for all of South Florida.”

Matt Bomer: “My friend and I, who I just met today, we were just going through our yacht rock playlist, so we were talking about our mutual love for Michael McDonald I don’t think that’s a shameful secret. I’m here to say it Florida. I am a fan of Mike McDonald.

“Outcome” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

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