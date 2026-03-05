We’re getting a new neighbor! Maybe he’s already watching Deco. Hello, Mark Zuckerberg!

Mark and his wife have bought a new pad in Indian Creek’s luxury gated community.

The couple threw down a cool $170 million on a huge mansion. It’s a massive 30,000 square foot home that’s still being expanded.

I mean just look at the pool area!

The property will also feature amenities like a gym, hair salon, massage room, a library with a secret passage and a party room with a 1,500-gallon aquarium.

The Wall Street Journal says the sale set a new record for the most expensive Miami-Dade County home purchase ever.

I mean, if you’re looking to drop more cash Mark, a monthly donation of $1 million will help entertainment news anchors in need.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.