Willy Wonka made it look like a ton of fun! So, we found a sugar factory of our own, right here in SoFlo! Where you can learn the art of candy-making and eat the candy. Sweet!

Willy Wonka is to chocolate.

What Dovie Katz is to hard candy.

Alex Miranda: “Do you still love candy or is it all work now?”

Dovie Katz: “Oh, I love candy. That’s why I got into it. I love candy. I eat candy, unfortunately, all day.”

Yes, you can really make candy for a living! But you can also do it for fun, at “You Make Candy” in North Miami Beach.

Dovie Katz: “Some people want to use their artistic talents and really make something creative.”

Where today, I’m in a lollipop workshop.

Ruth: “We’re doing sour watermelon today.”

Alex Miranda: “Which color tastes best?”

Ruth: “Haha.”

Alex Miranda: “Do colors have flavors? No, not really.”

Ruth: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “Only in our head, right?”

Ruth: “Haha”

Come as a couple, with friends, or for a party.

Dovie Katz: “We’ve had people here from two to 92.”

Because learning is always sweet.

Dovie Katz: With our confectioners, they get guided on how to do it and it really makes the process fairly simple.”

Alex Miranda: “This looks like a cucumber. That looks like an eggplant. This looks like a carrot and that looks like a gigantic tongue.”

It’s an indulgent experience, but don’t get bratty.

The best they can do is a duck.

Ruth: [Inaudible]

Alex: “This is like on the cruise ships! Oh, my god. It’s gorgeous!

Ruth: Like a cute little.”

Velociraptor, if you ask me. Or there’s this swan? But, back to work!

Ruth: “You’re going to make a nice, round cylinder.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, it looks like a big hot dog!”

Ruth: “With all the fixings.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes!” [slam]

Ruth: “Perfect. Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “So this weighs about 10 pounds?”

Alex Miranda: “This is incredible. Wow.”

That log gets stretched.

Ruth: “You create a nice swirl.”

To a dime.

Ruth: “And force the candy stick right into the middle of your lollipop.”

Then shaped into a unicorn, candy cane, fancy mustache that is edible…Whatever your little heart desires. But have some manners.

Alex Miranda: “And then you have a lollipop, right?”

Ruth: “Ha.”

No matter what, you’ll be going home with.

Dovie Katz: “Approximately 10 pounds.”

Alex: “10 pounds of candy.”

Dovie Katz: “Yeah.”

Plus.

Dovie Katz: “A you make candy toothbrush.”

$275 covers four people. Prices go up from there and they also offer custom candy.

Dovie Katz: I have some candy we made for you guys at channel 7. Orange flavor. Different than what we made today.”

Look at that seven up close!

