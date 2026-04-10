Roll out the red carpet because the 305 is about to get some extra star power. The Miami Film Festival is back. That means hundreds of movie premieres, screenings and celebrity sightings in the Magic City. Deco’s shining a spotlight on some of the festival’s hottest events.

Lights, camera, SoFlo!

The Miami Film Festival is back and transforming the Magic City into the city of stars.

Lauren Cohen: “We’re so excited to be back for yet another year of Miami Film Festival. It’s the 43rd edition. 160 films, 45 countries. So many special guests. We’re really excited about Lili Reinhart. Danielle Brooks is here with the film, ‘If I Go Will They Miss Me.’ We’re gonna be able to hear from Matt Bomer himself. We have Adam Scott coming.”

Talk about picture perfect!

This 10-day event brings movies, shorts and documentaries from around the world to the 305 for a series of special screenings.

Lauren Cohen: “We try to make it as, like, diverse as possible, so I really try to hit, like, every single genre. We have big budget films. We’re opening with the film ‘Tuner,’ from Black Bear Pictures starring Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman. We’re closing with an incredible film called ‘Power Ballad,’ directed by John Carney and starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd.”

Another big film at this year’s fest is Bob Odenkirk’s new action flick, “Normal.”

And guess what? Bob’s coming too!

He tells Deco he can’t wait for SoFlo fans to see it.

Bob Odenkirk: “It is so exciting and fun. This is a fun movie that makes the audience react over and over with shock, with laughter, with both at the same time.”

The actor plays a fill-in sheriff in a small town that’s full of secrets, meaning there’s nothing normal about “Normal.”

Bob Odenkirk: “It’s a story that you cannot predict.”

One thing you can count on is Bob taking and throwing a few punches.

Bob Odenkirk: “When I entered the space of action genre, I was really asking myself: ‘What do I have to bring here that’s fresh?’ And what I have to bring is a character who’s vulnerable and who actually gets hurt.”

So what you’re saying is…

Bob Odenkirk: “I definitely make it a point to look for my character to get his ass kicked.”

Whether he’s kicking butt or getting whooped, one thing’s for sure — the Bob Odenkirk action star era is going strong.

Bob Odenkirk: “I’ve thought it many, many, many, many times that this is insane and ludicrous and funny.”

Bob Odenkirk will be here on Saturday for an in-depth conversation about his career, as well as two screenings of “Normal.”

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