Will Ferrell may be one of Hollywood’s funniest dads, but right now he’s playing proud papa. His 22-year-old son, Magnus, is going viral after his single “Asleep Talking” exploded on social media and landed him on the billboard charts. Now, the singer is talking about his sudden rise to fame and how it’s changed his life.

Magnus Ferrell is having the biggest few weeks of his life.

The singer released “Asleep Talking” in the spring but the indie-soul track caught fire in July after his dad Will Ferrell played it when he went on Michelle Obama’s IMO podcast.

Magnus Ferrell: “I’m pretty emotional.”

But even with a breakout hit, Magnus is still putting in the work.

Magnus Ferrell: When I practice, I like to sing to the track to make sure I’m on pitch. I have a voice of me singing uh Asleep Talking.”

So, what’s “Asleep Talking” actually about?

Magnus Ferrell: “I met someone who I always, I’d always been crazy about or like I’d always had the biggest crush on in high school.

Magnus is already thinking about his dream collaboration.

Magnus Ferrell: “I’ve been really wanting to do something with Billy Eilish. Uh because i think her vocal tone is so sick and we make, like, I make funky music. To have her on like a funky track would be crazy in my opinion.”

As for what’s next, here’s a preview.

Magnus Ferrell: “It’s called A Little Fun.”

[Song plays]

Magnus Ferrell: “OK, that’s all you got. I can’t leak it.”

While he can’t leak that one, fans won’t have to wait long for more new music.

Magnus Ferrell: “Flower After Rain is coming out August 7th and then an EP.”

Sure his viral success is exciting, but Magnus says his bigger goal is making music that lasts.

Magnus Ferrell: “I have this burning desire to bring back real live music with musicianship and be a real musician.”

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