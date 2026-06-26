Luck is in the air, and Scott Eastwood is hoping it sticks around in “Lucky Strike”.

The new film raises the stakes with plenty of action and a few risky moves along the way. Deco caught up with Scott to talk about what drew him to this story — aside from the paycheck.

‘Lucky Strike’ puts Scott Eastwood’s luck to the ultimate test.

He plays an injured American soldier trapped behind enemy lines. For Scott, stepping into combat boots again is as intense as it looks.

Scott Eastwood, actor: “These films always come with a certain weight. I’ve done a few war movies now, and they always come with a certain weight to them.”

Scott’s a veteran in making war movies. He starred in the 2019 “The Outpost” alongside Orlando Bloom with the same director.

Scott Eastwood: “You have fun on the way, but they’re serious. They’re serious, they’re emotional, and they’re physical.”

The action-packed flick is inspired by a true survival story.

Scott Eastwood: “What was really interesting is the producer Marc Frydman wrote this movie interviewing veterans from the Battle of the Bulge, and he heard this incredible true story from this man, and 52 years later, we made that movie.”

But unlike other battle movies, this one focuses on the “everyday man” and how knowing a random fact could save your life.

Scott Eastwood: “There were all kinds of espionage going on. So there was a lot of tactics being used to make sure, you know, those types of things were protected.”

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