Thirsty for blood anyone? If you answered yes, you should probably see a doctor or get your fix by checking out the new Dracula movie. Deco sat down with the cast who told us, this is not your average horror movie.

For over one hundred years, we’ve come to know “Dracula” as the ultimate blood-sucking villain.

But in his new namesake film, he’s re-imagined as a monster cursed by love.

Director Luc Besson says he knew he had to shift the narrative after revisiting the 1867 novel.

Luc Besson: “When I read the book again, I just see this line of “a man waiting 400 years to see his wife again,” and it’s very romantic

Caleb Landry Jones (as Count Dracula): “Tell your god. That until he brings me back my wife, my life no longer belongs to him.”

The film follows Caleb Landry Jones as Count Dracula, a former prince who denounces God after losing the love of his life.

Caleb Landry Jones: “It beomes more about longing and madness and sorrow, and what is life without the one that represented life to you.”

That lost love is brought to life by Zoe Bleu, who plays Elisabeta and her reincarnation, Mina

Zoe Bleu: “Elisabeta is very kind of sensual, powerful, she’s got the feline sensuality about her, and Mina is a little more fawn like she’s a little more fragile.”

Caleb Landry Jones(as Dracula): “God sent you here to kill me?

Christoph Waltz(as the priest): “God sent me here to save you!”

With love comes opposition. Standing in the way of dracula’s happy ending is a priest played by Christoph Waltz, who believes destroying the monster is his holy duty.

Christoph Waltz: “The priest understands what salvation, real salvation could be and our hero, in this case Dracula, doesn’t, so he needs to be nudge along a little bit.”

