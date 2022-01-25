Forget happy hour. Try a yappy hour! At the InterContinental Miami, you and your pooch can have a tail-wagging good time on their Paws Patio. Deco’s got a sneak peak at all the furry fun.

The InterContinental Miami will have you saying…

Baha Men (singing): “Who let the dogs out! WHO, WHO, WHO, WHO?”

Every Wednesday, the hotel offers Paws Patio on the Bayside Terrace, a fun event for dogs and humans alike.

Gina Jenna, InterContinental Miami: “Paws Patio is just one of the interactions we have here at InterContinental Miami, and it’s also something for the local community that live in the downtown area that can enjoy a safe space for all their dogs to come play.”

Your pup will feel like a real VIP … but they didn’t forget about us two-legged friends.

Gina Jenna: “We have some ‘paw-some’ cocktails, like a ‘bark-a-rita,’ or any kind of specialty happy hour drinks, and then, most important, our VIP pups enjoy a free ‘puppacino.'”

Isn’t that the life? I could use a “bark-a-rita” right about now.

The Paws Patio is a great place to unwind with your four-legged friends, and meet some human ones, too.

Gina Jenna: “The owners can expect a safe outdoor place for all of their dogs to come play, mingle with other dog moms and just have a great time.”

Let your pooch go crazy with the “puppacinos.” They’re not driving.

The best part about the event?

Gina Jenna: “This event is completely free to the local community as well as our hotel guests.”

Free? Count my Suzie Q. and me in!

Maribel Chaluja, guest: “I love any event I can take my dog to, but this one is great ’cause they think of everything. They have toys, they have free ‘puppacinos.’ He gets to talk to other dogs, and it’s a lot of fun, and we get to meet a lot of cool people. It’s beautiful outside, and the drinks are delicious. What more can you ask for?”

FOR MORE INFO:

Paws Patio

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

icmiamihotel.com/play

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.