Race week isn’t just about the track — it’s also about the taste. This spot is turning up the flavor with a luxury twist. Here’s a look at this over-the-top dining experience at “Loews” Miami Beach Hotel.

Lightning McQueen (in Cars): “Yeah, Ka-chow!”

Ka-chow, indeed! Race week in Miami is hitting the gas this weekend, and so is the menu—at Loews Miami Beach!

Yup, your taste buds are about to be racing with flavor. This is how they’re celebrating Formula One. One word: Caviar!

Linda Villafane: “We are thrilled for the return of Miami Race Week, here at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Our collaboration with Golden Goat Caviar is available all weekend here at Bistro Collins, our fabulous bar and restaurant. You can pair your delicious caviar experience with Glenfiddich — we are also partnering with them this weekend and curating specialty cocktails.”

From loaded sliders to crispy hashbrowns. Even seafood favorites – they’re putting caviar on just about everything.

Linda Villafane: “From traditional caviar served, with golden goat caviar. That we are serving homemade duck fat madeleines, tuna tartar topped with caviar, fabulous hash browns also crowned with caviar, and the star, the wagyu sliders, our fast-lane sliders topped with a quail egg and a beautiful crown of golden goat caviar. “

Guest: “This is the perfect menu to start this weekend, Formula One, in Miami. I love it! “

And yes, there are drinks in the mix…

Linda Villafane: “With everything from a perfect martini, served with an oyster topped with golden goat caviar, or you can also have Glenfiddich, specialty cocktails…Including the pole position.”

No track access? No problem. This is your pit stop for pure indulgence.

Linda Villafane: “It’s indulgent, it’s decadent, which is everything that Miami Race Week is. The glamour of it, the fast lane action, all of the amazing things that bring the race to life. You can experience that here; you can watch the race here if you can’t make it there! “

Come hungry and get ready to live life in the fast lane– one bite at a time.

FOR MORE INFO:

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website



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