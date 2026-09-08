Taco ’bout a good reason to head out for lunch. One of Miami’s favorite taco joints has a new home! Yup, a new location, but same gluten-free tacos that’ll have you begging for more tacos. Deco stopped by Taquiza in Little River to check out its new digs.

In need of a taco party?

Steve Santana: “The literal meaning of Taquiza is like a taco party!”

Then it’s time you head to Taquiza!

After 12 years on Miami Beach, the taco joint has found a new home in west Little River!

Steve Santana: “This area is very neighborhood-focused. So a lot of locals, a lot of foot traffic and a lot of our friends live around here.”

This isn’t just any taco joint either. Taquiza makes all of its masa and gluten-free tortillas in house, in full view!

Steve Santana: “Recently, like last two years, got this huge tortilla oven. So we get to roll out really awesome, fluffy tortillas, super soft tortillas.”

And all that freshness ends up as a delicious taco. Like the lengua taco.

Steve Santana: “Our lengua, or beef tongue, that we braise super tender, sliced thin and griddle it so it has little crispy edges.”

Yes he said, beef tongue, but don’t knock it until you try it.

Steve Santana: “Every time, people are a little like, ‘Ew, I don’t know about that,’ because they think it’s going to be a weird texture but, I mean, everyone that has it, loves it.”

But if you want to play it safe, the fish taco is also a big hit.

Steve Santana: “It’s a little more like Baja-style fried fish, except our batter is all corn and it comes out super, super crispy, super flakey.”

Amanda Gerwick: “I had the fish tacos. They were super flavorful, and the little sauce that they give you? Love it!”

And then there is dessert.

Steve Santana: “We make churros in-house, which is also corn-based! So no flour, you get the same crispy outside, super creamy inside, with our little dark spice chocolate on the side.”

And if you don’t want the taco party to end when you leave, Taquiza sells its fresh tortillas by the dozen! So you can take ’em home!

Steve Santana: “They’re super reasonable. For a dozen, it’s $6. And they are made right here, in front of your face.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Taquiza Tacos

8246 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33138

Website

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