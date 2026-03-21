Miami’s taking a seat at the table for Guy Fieri’s cooking competition, “Tournament of Champions”. Local chef, Kenny Gilbert, is going head-to-head with some of the biggest culinary names in the biz. But he’s dishing with deco before he whips out his talents for a shot at the title.

Guy Fieri: “I built Tournament of Champions for the best chefs to etch their names in culinary history. But this season, everything shifts.”

Talk about turning up the heat. Guy Fieri is throwing a major curveball in the new season of “Tournament of Champions.”

It’s icons vs. all-star chefs on a knockout-style cooking competition.

One person ready to represent is so-flo’s own Kenny Gilbert. He owns House of Birds + Drop Biscuits in Coconut Grove and says bold flavors are his signature dish.

Kenny Gilbert: “We really have a lot of fun with the recipes and the dishes. They have a lot of huge southern roots to it.”

Don’t take his word for it. This A-list star can’t stop raving about his food.

Gilbert’s family on video: “Cheddar biscuits with the chicken! Chef Kenny, where is it?”

With praise like that, you know the pressure is on.

Kenny Gilbert: “I’m bringing from a perspective of my culture and my passion about the cuisine.”

Not only does he have to come up with a winning dish, but he also has no idea what the ingredients are until he hits the kitchen.

Kenny Gilbert: “You have to come up with a dish that’s gonna basically highlight these ingredients in the best possible way, and that is a challenge.”

Well, you got skills, right? Go on, then show us what you got!

Kenny Gilbert: “I’m gonna do a chicken and biscuit sandwich. We call it ‘The Local.’ That’s kind of our classic.”

These diners seem to be enjoying it. Hopefully, the judges will love his creations too.

Catch Kenny’s “Tournament of Champions” Episode on Sunday, March 22, at 8 p.m. on The Food Network.

FOR MORE INFO ON KENNY’S RESTAURANT:

House of Birds + Drop Biscuits

3415 Pan American Drive, Miami, Fl 33133

Website



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