It’s not even summer yet, but SoFlo is about to get a whole lot hotter this weekend. Swim Week is underway in the 305, and SoFlo’s own fashion superstar Lila Nikole is diving in and turning up the heat with some sizzling styles!

Strut your stuff and tropic like it’s hot!

So-Flo designer Lila Nikole is no stranger to the spotlight. She’s dressed celebs like The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar. And now, she’s ready to make a splash during swim week!

Lila Nikole: “The best thing about Swim Week that makes me happy is to see how well received our collection is and the excitement for people looking forward to what they’re gonna add to their wardrobe for the year.”

Lila is debuting her new collection at this year’s event!

Lila Nikole: “Amazonia is very wild. It’s very bold. It’s very colorful. It has little notes throughout the artwork that are very true to the Brazilian culture.”

Lila Nikole: “Everything that I did with this collection is like kind of vintage, kind of modern. We kind of took the elements and tried to pair it together.”

Versatility is key.

Some pieces can be mixed and matched, others can be rocked outside the beach!

Lila Nikole: “Juliana is wearing these really bold green palazzo-style pants. This is like one of our sports resort types of look. It’s paired with like a teeny tiny little bikini, so you can wear this look also during the day.”

The full line will be unveiled at a traditional runway show on Saturday.

But Deco got a sneak peek at some of the pieces at Tequila Town in Miami, where Lila and her team are hosting an immersive fashion show experience on Sunday.

Lila Nikole: “We’re creating like a passport, and it’s like your treasure hunt, almost. When you come in, you’re gonna see the different places throughout the passport, and you need to go to each one. And once you get to those places, there’s surprise elements of fashion. Tequila Town has so many cool elements here. That’s what makes this venue perfect for the way I wanna show this collection.”

Speaking of collections, Lila is also showcasing her new collab with Platinum Fubu at the event.

Lila Nikole: “Fubu thinks Y2K. It’s just street and gritty and a little sexy and a little colorful, and it’s kind of all just mixed together.”

Sexy and colorful? Sounds like both of these collections are perfect for the 305.

Lila Nikole: “No matter what I design, there’s always gonna be an infusion of Miami. This is my home. This is where I represent, and I’m Latina. This is what we love.”

The Golden Standard — Amazonica Experience by Lila Nikole and Platinum Fubu is happening this Sunday at Tequila Town. The event is free and open to everyone.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lila Nikole X Fubu: Miami Swim Week Fashion Show

4710 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142

Website

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