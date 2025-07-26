If you’re a Coldplay fan or love a good brunch, you’re gonna want to see this. Don’t worry, no kiss cams are involved.

The Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on South Beach is serving up a concert-inspired brunch series that’ll have you seeing a sky full of stars. Deco got a taste of their “Viva La Brunch” in honor of the Coldplay concert this weekend!

The Social Club at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is having a “Viva La Brunch,” a full-blown, Coldplay-themed pre-party, hours before the concert this Saturday.

Victoria Palacio: “So at the social club, we just launched our Summer Concert Series, which basically all the top concerts that are coming to Miami this summer. We are hosting pre-party brunches, and this weekend we are having the Coldplay brunch. You’ll also see a sky full of balloons, our little take on ‘A Sky Full of Stars.’ We will also have beautiful decorations on the table, and just the theme, food, the drinks, and we’ll have a live DJ.”

And yes, that is a life-size cutout of Chris Martin. He’s always watching.

But this brunch isn’t just a feast for your ears — it’s also a party for your taste buds. The menu includes…

Victoria Palacio: “The ‘Parachute Pancakes.’ We also have the ‘Fix You Frittata,’ ‘Clocks Croissant Sandwich’ and the ‘My Universe Shakshuka.'”

And the drinks? It’ll definitely fix you. There’s the “Sky Full of Stars,” “The Disco Paradise” and the “Viva La Vida”-themed cocktail.

While the DJs spinning remixes from the band, guests will be making friendship bracelets, taking selfies, all with a touch of glitter.

Guest: “I think I would say yellow, I think I identify with it the most. It gives me an emotional feeling towards it, and I’m excited to hear that during brunch.”

This is all part of a summer-long series. Coming up? A Lady Gaga-themed brunch called “Little Monsters.”

So whether you’re local or in town for the show, in Miami, the brunch is always louder.

Victoria Palacio: “So when we were choosing the concerts we wanted to highlight, we wanted to pick concerts that were big in the city, and bands and artists who don’t go on tour normally, so Coldplay hasn’t come to Miami in quite a while, and we just thought it was the right thing to do.”

The Social Club’s got your weekend plans feeling like paradise.

FOR MORE INFO:

Social Club Restaurant

Viva La Brunch!

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

1717 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website for Tickets

