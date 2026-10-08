Kelly Clarkson to the rescue! The singer hit pause on her show in Orlando, after noticing a fan needed medical attention.

Kelly Clarkson: “I don’t know if making noise is helping the situation. You good? OK, thank you so much. We’ll pick it up at the second chorus?”

TMZ says Kelly was mid-performance at the House of Blues when she spotted a woman who needed help. Clarkson stopped the music and even asked the crowd to quiet down while a medical team checked out the person.

After making sure she was okay, Kelly finished her concert without a hitch.

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