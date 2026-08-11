Katseye is giving fans a front-row seat to their biggest evolution yet. The global girl group is hitting the big screen with a documentary showing what goes on behind the music and their relentless grind.

Katseye is ready to unleash their wild side. Their new EP, “Wild,” blends pop-rock, electronic pop and a little R&B.

Lara Raj: “It’s an evolution. I think it’s like, for us, a really meaningful and beautiful evolution, like there is a physical piece of us in this music, I think, more than ever before. So that’s very special to us, and I feel like that will be heard by the fans.”

Fans got their first taste of “Wild” when the ladies performed the song “Pinky Up” at Coachella.

Then came “Animal,” which hit the Billboard global music chart.

For Katseye, “Wild” isn’t just about the music — it’s about the work behind the sound.

Daniela Avanzini: “We definitely want to show the fans, like, our authentic side a little bit more.”

Before the album drops next week, their new documentary, “Wild Hearts,” hits theaters Aug. 12th

The film follows rehearsals, recording sessions and the moments fans don’t usually get to see.

Daniela Avanzini: “I feel like in the documentary, it didn’t — it was like two, three years and only eight hours or eight episodes, right? So I feel this movie will definitely show a little bit more of that grind.”

Hard work aside, performing is what keeps them grounded.

Daniela Avanzini: “Just remembering that moment on stage and how I feel on stage, I think always kind of grounds me and brings me back to reality and is like, ‘Okay, you love doing this. This is your dream, literally.'”

You can catch Katseye at the Kaseya Center on Oct. 13.

To buy tickets for “The WildWorld Tour,” click here.

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