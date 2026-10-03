The Magic City is becoming Karol G’s playground this weekend!

Get ready to explore the world of Karol’s latest album.

The singer is teaming up with Cash App for a special pop-up right here in the 305.

It’s an immersive travel experience that brings the universe of her song “Viajando Por El Mundo” to life.

Fans will be able to move throughout the experience, collecting custom stamps as they travel throughout the event.

They’ll also be able to shop exclusive merch.

The pop up is open Friday and Saturday, to coincide with Karol G’s shows at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cash App Card members get 20% off merch and a free slushy with purchase.

FOR MORE INFO:

Viajando Por El Mundo pop-up

Oct. 2-3

555 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127

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