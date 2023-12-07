Imagine planning a nice vacation with your family, only to have it interrupted by a stranger bearing news of a cyberattack. That’s the premise of the new Netflix movie “Leave the World Behind.” The film brings Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali together to take on a strange new world.

Julia Roberts (as Amanda Sandford): “I went online this morning, and I rented us a beautiful house out by the beach.”

Life’s a beach, especially when your family vacation takes an unexpected turn.

Julia Roberts: “This is a story about a family that goes on vacation until there’s a knock at the door in the middle of the night, and then the rest of the movie is what happens in the light of day from that point.”

Mahershala Ali (as G.H. Scott): “I’m so sorry to bother you, but this is our house.”

Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts star in the new Netflix thriller “Leave the World Behind.” Their characters must stick together to survive a blackout crisis.

Julia Roberts (as Amanda Sandford): “The Wi-Fi isn’t working.”

Mahershala Ali: “What I do appreciate about this film is that it’s taking the largest subject matter and making it very intimate, where it’s six people, essentially, taking us on a journey.”

But putting your trust in strangers makes the journey a little difficult.

Mahershala Ali (as G.H. Scott): “Everything I know, I have told you.”

Julia Roberts (as Amanda Sandford): “I don’t believe you.”

Ethan Hawke plays Julia Roberts’ husband, a hardworking middle class man in need of a vacay. It’s a role he says mirrors his real life.

Ethan Hawke (as Clay Sandford): “The kids look so happy.”

Ethan Hawke: “This felt to me, on the page, it was more like the way actual human beings experience history when history is happening to you.”

The movie takes a dive into a world where no one has the upper hand, no matter your class.

Kevin Bacon (as Danny): “Haven’t you been picking up on what’s going on out there?”

Myha’la (as Ruth Scott): “Whatever it is, it’s happening to all of us!”

For the writers, seeing the result of their hard work was a dream come true.

Rumaan Alam: “The process of writing a book is a sort of private, dreamlike state, and to watch that take concrete shape for the benefit of the camera is – that was weird enough. To see the finished work is really strange but really beautiful.”

Julia Roberts (as Amanda Sandford): “Get in the car right now!”

“Leave the World Behind” starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

