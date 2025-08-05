“Weapons” hits theaters this Friday. It’s about disappearing acts, especially when an entire classroom vanishes overnight without a trace. Deco talked to the cast about this spine-tingling must see.

Julia Garner (as Justine): “I just want to say how very sorry I am…”

Woman (shouting in movie): “She needs to be locked up and until she tells us what happens.”

That’s one parent-teacher conference no one ever wants.

Cary Christopher (as Alex Lilly): “A lot of people die in a lot of weird ways in this story.”

“Weapons” follows the mystery of why an entire class suddenly runs away in the middle of the night.

Actress Julia Garner plays the teacher in the hot seat.

Julia Garner: “I think at the beginning, she kinda feels like an adult child, and I think that’s why she has an easy time relating to kids, and by the end of it, she has to grow up. There’s like a switch, in a way. Yeah, there’s something that I love about a little bit about a messy teacher. That I was like, ‘OK, I love it.'”

“Weapons” is not your traditional horror movie.

Julia Garner: “Her character starts out, you think starts out one way and ends completely differently. This movie isn’t just a horror movie. I think it’s also a love story in a very strange way.”

Scary is something Benedict Wong normally stays away from.

Benedict Wong: “I haven’t seen a horror film since ‘Hellraiser.’ The pin man incident to my dreams. ‘Weapons’ came, and I immediately thought, ‘This is a gauntlet to pick up.’ It’s really fun actually being in horror now, I found, because it’s smoke and mirrors, obviously.”

For actors Josh Brolin and Alden Ehrenreich, it was love at first read.

Josh Brolin: “I read the script, and I thought the design of the script was really compelling, really interesting, and I kept going back to it, like, I was looking for the wrong thing. I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe I was in a headspace,’ that just wanted it to be good.”

Alden Ehrenreich: “When I was like 10-15 pages into it, I was like, ‘This is one of the most interesting things I’ve ever read. It really was one of the best scripts I’ve read.'”

It definitely hit home for Alden.

Alden Ehrenreich: “There’s just an intangible thing where this one feels kind of alive and unusual and different than anything you’ve seen before.”

