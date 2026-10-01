Let’s get ready to rock, with some Latin flair. Miami’s own Juanes is hitting the road for the biggest tour of his career. And he’s dishing with Deco about the major milestone and his new, Latin Grammy-nominated album!

When it comes to Latin rock, nobody does it like Juanes.

And after more than thirty years in the biz, he’s showing no signs of slowing down, as he hits the road this fall.

Juanes: “This is the first time we are going to 30 cities in the United States. So for me, it’s like the biggest tour ever I have in the United States, so I am very, very happy and excited.”

The tour includes stops in places he’s never played before, like Nashville.

Juanes: “Never ever in my life I was performing there. It was just incredible. So I see that there are a lot of audience in different places, and for me just to have the opportunity to travel all around this country? I love to perform, I love to see the audience and the stage and everything around. So I am very, very happy with this tour, yeah.”

The Latin superstar says he’s had a deep connection with music since he was a kid.

Juanes: “Music touched my heart, my soul, and I just realized that I wanted to be a musician, you know? And so after all these years, like playing guitar every day, writing songs for many, many years, i just feel, you know, like it pays off, you know.”

And he loves sharing that passion with his fans.

Juanes: “I enjoy the audience more than ever, and it’s like a, I feel like a privilege, you know? It’s a privilege for me just to be on a stage performing. It’s something that I take very serious, and also I enjoy a lot.”

Juanes is also reflecting on his journey in his latest album, which was just nominated for two Latin Grammys.

Juanes: “JuanesTeban is like Juanes in all my life. The good things, the bad things, and I think it’s a very deep and happy and powerful album, and we did it with so much love. So for me just to get nominated again with this album means a lot to me. I’m very, very thankful to the academy and very excited about the future.”

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