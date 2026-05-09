Josh Groban is putting a Hollywood twist on his new album, “Cinematic.” The singer is putting his spin on some of the biggest movie songs of all time, and the good news is, SoFlo fans can catch it all live!

Josh Groban is reeling in some of Hollywood’s biggest hits on his new album, “cinematic.” Classics are getting a fresh take.

Josh Groban: “It’s a very scary thing to do, but a lot of stars lined up. These songs kind of started to make themselves known to me through a lot of really serendipitous things. I wound up singing ‘The Godfather’ theme for Francis Ford Coppola at the AFI Lifetime Achievement event. I wound up singing ‘Skyfall’ in Las Vegas at the Colosseum, and I just said, ‘You know, these are songs I think I want to do.'”

He also strikes a personal note with “Moon River,” featuring his dad.

Josh Groban: “This song is a thank you to him for the musicality that he’s put in my DNA, so to be able to have that day and to watch him really fly in a world that was — would have been another life, was just so special. We were all in tears and, um, it turned out great.”

Next up: a tour with Jennifer Hudson that’s ready to hit all the high notes.

The duo stops at “Hard Rock Live” on June 20th, for one very loud night with South Florida.

Josh Groban: “Definitely gonna sing our duet on the album. We did a cover of ‘Unchained Melody,’ which is a favorite song of both of ours, so we’ll be doing that out there. It’s gonna be extremely special for the two of us. It’s gonna be a night of incredible music, and you’re gonna have two singers out there that are excited to melt some faces.”

And off the record — he’s now a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Josh Groban: “It’s both an enormous honor and also makes me want to take on the responsibility of continuing to earn that honor through the next 45 years, and so, I’m very, I’m very touched.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson tour

Hard Rock Live – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1 Seminole Way, 33314, Hollywood, FL

Tickets

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