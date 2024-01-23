Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler is proving that his talents extend well beyond the basketball court. The basketball star is stirring up some excitement with a surprising collaboration that blends his love for coffee and the vibrant Miami scene. So, what’s the score? Deco is taking a shot to find out.

Announcer: “Shot clock at three and good!”

Jimmy Butler has scored another bucket. Except this one is not on the basketball court.

The Miami Heat star and his coffee brand “Big Face” are teaming up with Bacardi to create the ultimate espresso martini cocktail: the “Cafe con Ocho.”

Gio Gutierrez: “Cafe con Ohco” is what happens when two legends get together in a glass.”

Of course he means Miami legends! This is a made in a heavenly partnership! Jimmy is an avid lover of coffee, as seen all over his Instagram and in the words of Mr. Buckets himself.

Jimmy Butler: “It wouldn’t be an afternoon in Miami without Bacardi.”

This isn’t your average espresso martini either.

Gio Gutierrez: “The classic espresso martini that people know from eras, uses Kahlua. Kahlua is made out of rum. So why not remove that sweet ingredient, and add Bacardi Ocho which is a minimum age of eight years of rum.”

Adding the rum gives the cocktail a little spice and the big face coffee brings the heat! Pun intended.

Gio Gutierrez: “This is a cocktail that celebrates Miami. This is from Miami for Miami. I want people to cheers with this cocktail, have a big smile on their face, and enjoy life for a moment.”

As of now, the special drink is only offered at five locations throughout Miami. One of them being the rum bar, at the Ritz Carlton in Key Biscayne.

Gio Gutierrez: “People gotta hop on this drink because this is available only for two months unless Miami loves it, but for now this is a limited edition.”

But fret not homebodies. You don’t have to leave your home to experience this treat. Jimmy can teach you just the way to make it.

Jimmy Butler: “One ounce of espresso, three-quarters of salted caramel then we have two ounces of Bacardi Reserva Ocho. Mhm, that’ll get you moving.”

Jimmy Butler: “Now that’s what I call a big face “Cafe con Ocho.” Salud! Now who wants this work in Dominos?”

