If your group chat is screaming, “We need a vacation!” We may have the answer. Sun, sand, and an airport terminal super easy to navigate. Sounds like a dream, right?

Aruba has non-stop vibes, courtesy of JetBlue. So grab your shades and check this out!

Rachel Osinoff, travel spokesperson: “There’s a place called Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport and it takes you directly to Aruba. JetBlue just made getting to Aruba as easy as packing sunscreen.”

Rachel Osinoff: “So spring break is here and summer is right around the corner and I have the connection for you. With over 300 days of sunshine a year, Aruba should be at the top of your list.”

Rachel Osinoff: “This flight is perfect for anyone in South Florida or anyone that might be traveling through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport from around the country.”

Rachel Osinoff: “It’s an awesome advantage than flying from Miami which is kind of chaotic. Sometimes it’s easier to get in and out of Fort Lauderdale Airport and not to mention the flights are super convenient. It’s midweek and weekend so it’s great for short trips or longer vacations.”

Rachel Osinoff: “More direct flights from Fort Lauderdale to Aruba means more visitors to Aruba, more people in and out and It just deepens that relationship that JetBlue has with Aruba because they’ve been partnering since 2006.”

Rachel Osinoff: “Viewers can access flight options on JetBlue.com. It’s super easy. And don’t forget to grab a coconut while you’re there!”

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