Forget dinner and a show, how about dinner that is the show? Jay’s Steakhouse is bringing a 12-course omakase dinner full of flair and flavor. And it all goes down inside a hidden spot at the old church. Deco’s going behind the counter to see why this experience is the hottest ticket in town.

Chef Max Kamakura is firing up the dining experience at Jay’s in Fort Lauderdale.

Max Kamakura: “All the pressure is on me, not only about the sushi, but also entertaining and drinking together.”

For three nights and up to eight seats, this old Fort Lauderdale church-turned-steakhouse is trading their steak knives for chopsticks.

Jay Shirodkar: “Having omakase here is a statement. It’s just that, we’re not just doing sushi, we’re doing sushi at the highest level.”

They’re turning their upstairs lounge into an intimate and hidden sushi omakase dinner.

Jay Shirodkar: “We have a private entrance on the left side of the building, and you come right up to the lounge. What this room is is an escape from everything that’s crazy downstairs, where we are showcasing, for a few months, some of Miami’s best omakase chefs.”

Max Kamakura: “Thinly sliced up potato prepared with butter in miso, nice and seared, topped with our A5 wagyu.”

Jay Shirodkar: “How deep they go to become skilled and creative at doing sushi, and when we saw the talent and we saw the opportunity, we said 100 percent we have to do it.”

Max Kamakura: “This is edible gold, and that’s one of my souvenirs for my customers.”

Omakase means “I’ll leave it up to you” in Japanese, and Chef Max loves to mix his surprise menu with high quality food.

Max Kamakura: “It’s gonna be a very unique experience having omakase in the church. Usually this experience go between 12 to 14 dishes, courses, which is mostly like not plates but bites. We’re gonna go through to A5 waygu, you’re gonna have a little bit of caviar, you’re gonna have some fresh truffle, we’re gonna have a beautiful salmon roll.”

And for those learning this unique dine…

Max Kamakura: “The omakase is also a nice show, it looks almost like a theater. Nobody eats before the chefs start to recommend how to enjoy… For that one, I usually go with the protein facing our tongue… It’s hard to have someone’s attention for more than 10 minutes, but this is an experience that I usually can keep that attention for an hour and half and people won’t scroll phones and things like that. Most is gonna be for pictures, which makes me proud.”

Chef says it’ll hit the spot.

Max Kamakura: “We make something balanced so that people won’t be way too full but neither will be hungry. They can also, after here, eventually enjoy the party.”

Omakase at Jay’s starts Thursday until Saturday with two dinner times, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The price is $325 per person.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Sushi Omakase by Chef Kamakura

Upstairs at 441 NE 3rd Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.