A long walk can lead to some very big discoveries. Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson take us on a heartfelt journey in “The Salt Path,” a film about love, loss and, starting over, and it’s out in theaters now!

Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson take a 630-mile walk across southwest England in “The Salt Path.”

It’s a journey that pushes the couple out of their comfort zone and straight into the wild.

Jason Isaacs: “We went, Gillian and I, to meet the real people that it’s based on and, you know, the real story that we tell and as soon as we got there, I knew we were gonna be okay because they are so madly in love with each other. They’re such enormously different people in the way that Gillian and I are; I’m very outgoing and, Moth is, who I play, is so extroverted. Ray is quite guarded.”

The two actors finding their rhythm by leaning into those differences.

The walk quickly became much more than a scenic stroll — it’s about seeking healing in nature.

Jason Isaacs: “They lost everything they owned. They lost their future, they lost the ability to protect their kids. Then they found out he was dying of this terrible disease. We just knew everything, I think, as soon as we spent time with them.”

Jason and Gillian deal with temperature swings, tough terrain and plenty of creatures along the way.

Jason Isaacs: “I’m not sure that Gillian and I realized quite how much physical hardship we were signing up for and the temperature changes, and how many animals were out there. I’m really going to shame myself now. I didn’t know how many stars there were in the sky.”

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