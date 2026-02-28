Over three decades at one job, that’s a pretty outstanding accomplishment. You’d think retirement would be calling. Think again. The guys in the jam band, Moe, said they’re just getting started.

Moe is set to go.

Deco caught up with drummer Vinnie Amico before the group started its “Born to Fly” tour.

Vinnie Amico: “Everybody’s great; we’re getting ready to start a tour next week. We’ve had about a month off, so everybody’ll come in refreshed.”

Members of the band have had some serious health issues in recent years. They circled the wagons and now, they’re in great shape.

Vinnie Amico: “We’ve been doing this a long, long time and we are a family, so we tend to lean on each other in times of need.”

2025 saw the release of Moe’s latest album, “Circle of Giants.”

Vinnie Amico: “The songs are great, it’s just a straight-up rock-and-roll record.”

Moe has been characterized as a jam band from the get-go. They don’t mind — as long as their fans keep listening.

Vinnie Amico: “The fanbase is very receptive and very along for the ride no matter what and it does automatically put you in front of a lot of people.”

All the members of the group felt a personal loss when Bob Weir, a founding member of the original jam band, The Grateful Dead, passed away in January.

Vinnie Amico: “It’s not an easy loss. Musically, in itself, it’s a hard one because he’s been a big piece of the puzzle since the beginning for me.”

Moe-heads can look forward to jamming out when the band hits the Miami Beach Bandshell, March 28.

Vinnie Amico: “Love the Bandshell; it’s awesome. Open-air gig on the beach — every time we play there, the crowd has been awesome.”

Tickets are going fast for Moe’s show at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

