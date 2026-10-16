Your next hair appointment could happen at 2 a.m. And yes, you still get the full salon experience. One SoFlo spot is bringing you 24-hour haircare. We’re taking you inside the salon that never sleeps, where great hair doesn’t have to wait for daylight.

It’s time to get your beauty sleep or skip it and get your hair done anyway, and you can do just that at Ibol Beauty in Coral Springs!

From curls to scalp care, the styling never rests.

Nickie Nou: “We are inside the beautiful, gorgeous, amazing Ibol Beauty 24-hour salon—Coral Springs location. You can text or call anytime. They get an immediate response. We are really welcoming; you will have a good time while you’re in here. Feeling relaxed, and you will walk out of here looking and feeling good!”

Guests can also treat themselves to sips and snacks! But the glamour goes beyond the chair as nail services add the perfect finishing touch.

Nickie Nou: “We do everything from weaves, whether that’s a sew-in or a quick weave. You can get your hair curled. We do natural hair, we do treatments, and of course our newest nail services. Everything a woman needs to feel cutesy. While you’re here, some services can take a little bit of time. So you have something to munch on.”

The salon ditches standard closing times to rescue anyone trapped in a 9-to-5 grind.

Nickie Nou: “We juggle so much more these days, right? Work, career, kids all of it! It’s human connection, understanding, convenience, access and good vibes.”

With haircare, nails and a little socializing, Ibol Beauty makes every hour feel like happy hour.

Ibol Beauty has locations in Coral Springs and North Miami.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ibol Beauty

North Miami Location

744 NE 125th St Ste 3, North Miami, FL 33161

Coral Springs Location

3000 N University Dr H, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Website

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