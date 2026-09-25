It’s go time ghouls. Halloween season is already a brewing and Tropical Park has become a real horror show. That’s because House of Horror Haunted Carnival has moved in. I don’t think it gets scarier than this. We’ve got five haunted houses and rides galore.

[Alex Miranda speaks to riders on a carnival ride]

Alex Miranda: “Y’all ready for this one?”

Riders: “Woo!”

So take a look at the scene, by the way, it’s the first time House of Horror Haunted Carnival is at Tropical Park, so you got all the fun with plenty more space and some real cuties over here…

[Camera pans to scary clowns]

Ahem, one hell of a haunted carnival has something to say…

Nelson Albareda: “House of Horror has been around for 25 years, and it’s definitely the ultimate Halloween experience in South Florida.”

A quarter-decade is nothing to sneeze at, but it is something to scream at.

Nelson Albareda: “We’ve always been about the scare factor and beyond.”

House of Horror Haunted Carnival is no longer at International Mall in Doral either. Now it’s inside Southwest Miami-Dade’s Tropical Park.

Nelson Albareda: “So after 25 years, we relocated this year to Tropical Park right on Bird Road and Palmetto. A unique opportunity to be able to be accessible to everybody with a much bigger park.”

With a little bit of everything for the whole family.

Nelson Albareda: “Whatever they like. So if people like food, we got food. If people like music, we got music. If people like drinks, we got drinks and mixology. And if people want to be scared, we’re going to scare you.”

And in no less than five haunted houses.

Nelson Albareda: “There are different houses. They’re all themed differently. One is all around, you know, clowns. Another one is around dolls. And one is about a camping adventure.”

There’s even an area for future thrill seekers.

Nelson Albareda: “The Little House of Horrors, which is for little kids to be able to also celebrate and enjoy this Halloween season. And we have activities and rides for them.”

And back to those drinks he mentioned earlier.

Nelson Albareda: “In addition to the haunted houses, we have roaming characters. We actually have this year a themed bar for those that are 21 and over to be able to go in, and it’s in a dome. And it’s all going to be about the scare factor, right? Whether it be the drinks or the food throughout the park, you’re going to be experiencing Halloween at its best.”

It’s open almost every night through Nov. 1.

Nelson Albareda: “We have multiple themed nights from Country Night to Furries Night to Foodies Night to Heroes Night. The idea is that we’re catering to everybody in the community.”

Plus, under the big top…

Nelson Albareda: “All different types of vendors for Halloween, from arts and crafts to little gadgets. But at the end, when you get to the end, you’re able to go through a maze so you can ride our amazing roller coaster.”

Nelson Albareda: “This is much bigger and better. We’re celebrating our 25 years with a bang. So we want to make sure that everybody comes out and really enjoys what South Florida has to offer for the Halloween season.”

Yeah, bigger and better. I think they’re also referring to these two creeps over here and everybody else behind me. We’re having an amazing time.

Kids 6 and under start at $19.99. Adults start at $39.99.

So come on out. Like I said, more rides, more space, more scares!

FOR MORE INFO:

House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Website

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