Hanging out in a bar is a universal activity. You order a drink — scroll on your phone — maybe check out a sporting event on a big screen. So imagine a bar that has no WIFI, no tv’s and is the size of a walk-in closet. You’ll eat, drink, and get up close and personal with your bar buddies, in an atmosphere that’s the definition of chill.

At the Champagne Shack in Hollywood, the vibes are totally laid-back.

Stephen Eisel: “Champagne Shack is an underground natural wine bar, and we chose the term underground because there’s nothing mainstream about the place. There’s no wifi, there’s no phones.”

The reason the shack exists is because of a personal reason.

Ysee Gaudel-Eisel: “We bought a house in Hollywood seven years ago, and we could not find anything really that we loved hanging out in a bar, having some good wines.”

The place is tiny. I mean, “really* tiny. But that just adds to its charm.

Stephen Eisel: “In a small space like this, you’re guaranteed to bump into someone genuine and interesting.”

Guest: “It forces you to engage with people, and I’m someone that’s super community-based, so I love coming here and finding new people to interact with.”

With no modern-day distractions like cell phones and TVs, person-to-person contact is a no-brainer.

Ysee Gaudel-Eisel: “A very strong bond between people discovering each other, listening to stories, because we talk about the wine as well.”

The wine selection is made up of specialty brands that keep the bottled beauties as pure as possible.

Stephen Eisel: “And we have natural wines, which are renegade winemakers that break all the rules, generally to make higher quality.”

The place also offers up French-inspired tapas that are matched perfectly with the vino of your choice. The USA is represented by one of our favorite foods—the hot dog.

Ysee Gaudel-Eisel: “I call them slizzys.”

Stephen Eisel: “But they’re really glizzys, yeah.”

You’d expect to find a bit of the bubbly at a joint called Champagne Shack, and you’d be right.

“When you’re sitting in a bar at a place named Champagne Shack, you’re more likely to order a glass of sparkling or champagne, and it’s proven to be true because it’s our number one category.”

With a DJ supplying smooth sounds and a bar room filled with easy-going wine lovers, the Champagne Shack is an excellent destination, indeed.

Guest: “The people you meet here, it’s the best place to come.”

You’ll have to make it through the beginning of the week on your own because Champagne Shack is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and if you’re a grape-head, ask about their monthly wine club.

FOR MORE INFO:

Champagne Shack Underground Natural Wine Bar

219 N 21st Ave #102, Hollywood, FL 33020

Instagram

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.