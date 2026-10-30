Somebody has put a spell on Miami’s Halloween scene and the beats are calling. We’re talking about five massive stages, more than 100 artists and three full nights of energy. Get ready because we’re going inside an industrial concert venue with loud music and wicked vibes.

This Halloween, Hocus Pocus is transforming Hialeah’s Factory Town into a dark, industrial paradise where music takes the spotlight.

Pasquale Rotella: “Factory Town is a multi-use creative space that is focused on the electronic music community. When you walk in for Hocus Pocus, it’s going to look different. We put in a lot of energy.”

Five inter-connected stages bring this dystopian setting to life.

Pasquale Rotella: “We’re introducing a new theme to Hocus Pocus this year. We’re calling it the Dystopian Halloween.”

More than 100 artists keep the energy alive across the three-day event.

Pasquale Rotella: “We’re also bringing some genres of music that are unique to Factory Town, not just house and techno, but also some disco, some drum and bass, some progressive, so it’s going to be unique in that way as well.”

But the dance floor delivers only half of the story.

Expect immersive visuals, costumes and a crowd that’s ready to let loose.

Pasquale Rotella: “We’re really focused on community and art in different forms. It’s not just about who’s on stage. That is definitely a focus, but just as important is the venue.”

Hocus Pocus runs Friday through Sunday at Factory Town.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hocus Pocus at Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave

Miami, FL 33142

To buy tickets, click here.

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