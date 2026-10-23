After more than a year away, a Coral Gables staple is ready to welcome its diners back. Havana harry’s is serving up a fresh new look and some Cuban classics that made the spot a local hit. Deco took a trip down to Coral Gables to check out the new digs and its fan-favorite menu.

For more than 30 years, Havana Harry’s has been a Miami staple for Cuban comfort food.

Felix Palencia: “We focus on the Cuban flavors; that’s why it’s very iconic.”

Now, after a year behind closed doors, undergoing renovations, the Coral Gables favorite is back.

Felix Palencia: “We have a very good-looking restaurant right now, and now we’re back!”

While the inside is new, the food you’ve grown to love has remained true.

Felix Palencia: “We brought back our flavors. We brought back our generous portions, and our recipes are the same.”

Take the vaca frita, for example.

Felix Palencia: “Our signature dish is vaca frita. It’s made with slow-cooked, blazed meat. Shredded and then sautéed with onions and Cuban mojo.”

There’s also the ham and cheese milanesa.

Felix Palencia: “Our ham milanesa, which is very famous, is a breaded steak with ham, cheese on top and the milanesa sauce. It’s very, very nice, very generous portion.”

No Cuban meal would be complete without a mojito, and then there’s dessert.

Felix Palencia: “The Nutella Overdose, which is a very, very nice dessert. It’s made with vanilla ice cream mixed with Nutella, a piece of brownie on top. Topped with ice cream, chocolate crumble, chocolate gouache and whipped cream.”

So whether it’s dinner, dessert or the new layout, customers are just glad it’s back.

Customer: “We came for dinner, and I walked in, and I thought, ‘Wow, they’ve redone the whole place; it looks beautiful,’ and the food is great, like it’s always been. It’s just delicious.”

Felix Palencia: “If you want the best Cuban food in Miami, you can come and visit us [we are] in the heart of Coral Gables.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Havana Harry’s

4612 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Website

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