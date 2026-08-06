Something dino-myte is stomping onto the big screen. But it’s not your traditional dinosaur movie. The End of Oak Street blends prehistoric creatures with a fresh, unexpected story. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here to roar!

What do Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, and you and I all have in common? Well, we wouldn’t want to get eaten by a dinosaur. But we don’t have to worry about that. They do, though.

Christian Convery (as Brian Platt): “Anybody else see that weird light last night?”

Ewan McGregor (as Greg Platt): “What weird light?”

Christian Convery (as Brian Platt): “The wind was blowing all crazy. Starbuck was freaked out and barking.”

Maisy Stella (as Audrey Platt): “Could have been lights from a helicopter.”

Ewan McGregor (as Greg Platt): “Or a UFO. Aliens!”

Something tells me helicopters and UFOs are the least of this family’s problems…

Eat. Prey. Run!

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor are fighting for their lives against a blast from the past in “The End of Oak Street.”

Ewan McGregor: “Slowly we realize that we are in the past and there are dinosaurs that would like to eat us for their breakfast. So we end up figuring slowly out that that’s what’s happened, that our neighborhood has been transported back in time.”

A slice of suburbia stuck in prehistoric times? Sounds even more terrifying than a micromanaging [homeowners’ association].

Anne Hathaway: “It does kind of remind me of those wonderful films from the 80s, which were almost like family horror movies. You know, they were movies that were full of suspense, that you could watch with your parents. And there’s something wonderful about this movie that is terrifying, but also really wholesome at the same time.”

Sure, the blood-thirsty dinos are big, bad, and dangerous…

Anne Hathaway: “One of the scariest things about the dinosaurs is they’re just really indifferent to what it is that they’re killing. They don’t opinions about it. They’re just all instinct. I think that’s what’s terrifying, like there’s just no off switch.”

But perhaps the biggest threat to this family is coming from inside the house.

Ewan McGregor: “He’s not open enough and present enough to want to help her and himself fix it. And she’s frustrated with him for not wanting to do that.”

Anne Hathaway: “The kids have secrets. Greg has a secret. Denise has a secret. And then this really huge, almost supernatural thing happens that pushes them together, and it forces secrets to come out. They become almost more than a family; they become each other’s means for survival.”

When in doubt, roar it out and, you know, try not to get eaten in the process.

Ewan McGregor: “This crazy, bonkers genre of just running for your lives from dinosaurs will just blow people’s minds. I would imagine a lot of spilled popcorn.”

The End of Oak Street hits theaters next Friday.

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